Ca Rover Holdings sells SBI Cards' shares worth about Rs 4,810 crore

Ca Rover Holdings on Friday sold shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd worth about Rs 4,811 crore through open market transactions on BSE and NSE.
As per the BSE bulk deal data, 1.05 crore scrips were offloaded by Ca Rover Holdings.
The total deal value stood at Rs 1,061.15 crore.
According to the NSE's bulk deal data, the entity sold over 3.74 crore shares of the company, valuing the deal at Rs 3,749.81 crore.
Through a separate transaction, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 54.09 lakh shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services at an average price of Rs 1,002, taking the deal value to Rs 542.03 crore.
Ca Rover Holdings is a public shareholder of SBI Cards, and held an 11.61 per cent stake in the firm, according to the shareholding data for the March 2021 quarter.
SBI Cards and Payment Services' shares ended at Rs 1,005.7 apiece on the BSE, 4.3 per cent lower than its previous close.
On NSE, the scrip went down by 4.16 per cent to Rs 1,008.
