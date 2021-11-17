Go Fashion's IPO subscribed 1.18 times within hours of opening

-
ALSO READ
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
MobiKwik turns unicorn ahead of initial public offering
Shyam Metalics' Rs 1,107-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 14
Navoday Enterprises' initial public offering to open on 14 June
India Pesticides' Rs 800-cr initial public offering to open on Jun 23
-
The initial public offer of Go Fashion (India) Limited, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors, was subscribed 1.18 times within hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.
The Rs 1,013.6-crore IPO received bids for 95,49,687 shares against 80,79,491 shares on offer, according to NSE data till 12:42 hours.
The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) received huge demand, getting subscribed 6.28 times and non-institutional investors received 14 per cent subscriptions.
The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,878,389 equity shares.
The price range for the offer is Rs 655-690 per share.
Go Fashion (India) Ltd on Tuesday raised a little over Rs 456 crore from anchor investors.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund the roll-out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand 'Go Colors'.
Its bottom-wear products, including churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, Patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers and jeggings are sold across multiple categories such as ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, and types of denim.
JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities are the managers of the offer.
The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU