Gold falls from two-month high as dollar strength dents safe-haven appeal

-
ALSO READ
Whoever comes to occupy the White House, gold could yet shine better
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Hold on to sovereign gold bonds as prices may rebound, say experts
-
Gold prices fell from a more than two-month high on Tuesday, as a rebound in the dollar dented the metal's safe-haven appeal, while investors speculated that a swifter than expected U.S. economic recovery might prompt an interest rate hike.
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,786.10 per ounce by 0702 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.75 on Monday.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,785.50.
"A strong dollar is the primary reason for the slight correction," said Hareesh V., head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services, adding that sustained strength in the greenback is likely to weigh on bullion.
The dollar index rose 0.3%, making gold less attractive for other currency holders.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Monday the U.S. economy is doing better, but it is "not out of the woods yet".
"At this stage, it doesn't really seem particularly market moving for the Fed to repeat the status quo... the market is now starting to consider when the time for an alternative is going to come," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
The U.S. central bank wants to keep monetary policy loose for the foreseeable future, but the economic recovery gaining pace has fanned speculations of a pull back in support sooner than expected.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Investors now await April payrolls data due later this week for further cues on the U.S. economy's health.
Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,802 per ounce, and a break could lead to a gain to $1,816, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.1% to $2,973.29 per ounce, after scaling an all-time high of $3,007.73 on Friday.
Silver was down 0.3% at $26.79, after hitting its highest since March 1 on Monday, while platinum was steady at $1,230.49.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU