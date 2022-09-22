Gold futures gain Rs 62 to reach Rs 49,505 per 10 gram on firm spot demand

-
ALSO READ
After mass shooting, New York City explores gun detectors in subways
New York imposes new gun restrictions on concealed carry in sensitive areas
Will Lalu continue to head RJD? Speculation grows ahead of party polls
'Jagan unhappy' talks trigger Cabinet revamp speculation in Andhra Pradesh
5 state-owned Chinese companies to delist from New York Stock Exchange
-
Gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs 62 to Rs 49,505 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 62 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 49,505 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,699 lots.
Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.
Globally, gold was trading 0.49 per cent higher at USD 1,667.50 per ounce in New York.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU