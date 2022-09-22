Gold futures gain Rs 62 to reach Rs 49,505 per 10 gram on firm spot demand

on Thursday increased by Rs 62 to Rs 49,505 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 62 or 0.13 per cent at Rs 49,505 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 7,699 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.49 per cent higher at USD 1,667.50 per ounce in New York.

