Gold prices edge higher as pullback in US dollar lifts appeal

-
ALSO READ
President-elect Joe Biden taps ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen to lead treasury
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 52,420 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,000 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500 a kg
-
By Shreyansi Singh
(Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Wednesday, lifted by a retreat in the dollar, although gains were kept in check after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may need to rise.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,781.14 per ounce by 0321 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,784.60.
"A pullback in the dollar more broadly, after last night's strong selling has been supportive for gold prices," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
"There is going to be a reasonably strong resistance zone between $1,800 and $1,810, if prices happen to push through there, you might see some buyers on the other side of that."
The dollar index was down 0.1% against its rivals after scaling a near two-week peak in the previous session.
Gold prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday after Yellen said she sees no inflation problem brewing, downplaying earlier comments that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as President Joe Biden's spending plans boost growth.
Higher interest rates dull gold's appeal as it increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Investor focus is expected to shift to April payrolls data due on Friday for further cues on the health of the U.S. economy.
So far, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has argued the labour market is still far short of where it needs to be to start discussing tapering asset buying.
Elsewhere, palladium rose 0.3% to $2,993.71 per ounce after hitting an all-time high of $3,017.18 in the previous session, driven by concerns of a shortage of the metal.
Supply shortage worries for the metal were worsened after top producer Nornickel announced disruptions at two Siberian mines due to waterlogging in March.
Silver edged 0.1% higher to $26.55, while platinum eased 0.1% to $1,236.43, moving further away its highest in more than two months touched on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU