Gold, other precious metals slump as dollar hits fresh five-week high

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
Precious metals fall as dollar firms, gold hits its lowest since Aug 8
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Gold falls to four-week low amid rate hike jitters, robust dollar
-
By Ashitha Shivaprasad
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar as looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes dented bullion's appeal.
Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was down 0.7% to $1,736.03 per ounce by 11:23 a.m. EDT (1523) GMT after hitting its lowest level since July 27 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.8% to $1,749.30.
The dollar hit a fresh five-week high versus major currencies, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
Gold is under pressure from the rallying dollar and market expectations that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will reinforce the U.S. central bank's hawkish stance in a speech at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming central banking conference later this week, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.
Prices could dip below $1,700 after the Jackson Hole conference, Ghali added.
Powell will address the annual global central banking conference on Aug. 26.
According to economists in a Reuters poll, the Fed is likely to raise its interest rate by 50 basis points in September amid expectations U.S. inflation has peaked and on growing recession worries.
In the short term, gold could face pressure again as the Fed is likely to raise rates further until the end of the year, but once the rate hike cycle comes to an end, gold should start to rise, Commerzbank said in a note.
According to data on Friday, speculators also cut their net long COMEX gold and net short silver position in the week to Aug. 16.
Spot silver fell 0.1% to $19 per ounce after touching its lowest price in four weeks earlier in the session.
"Silver prices have been underperforming in the recent trading sessions, this reflects a slowing industrial demand for silver as well as deteriorating speculative appetite," Ghali said.
Platinum plunged 2.6% to $872.87 and palladium fell 6.5% to $1,987.32.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Bernadette Baum)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU