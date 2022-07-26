Gold price stalls as pre-Federal Reserve verdict jitters grip investors

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Dollar stands tall as US Federal Reserve eyes 50-basis-point hike
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal hovering at Rs 52,340
-
By Ashitha Shivaprasad
(Reuters) - Gold prices were stuck in a narrow range on Tuesday, as lower Treasury yields amid lingering recession woes offset a firmer dollar, while investors turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting.
Spot gold was flat at $1,719.49 per ounce by 1438 GMT. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,719.10.
U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply, as a looming gas supply crisis in Europe kept the markets on edge about global recession risks. [US/]
"The relief we've seen in yields is a good sign for gold... persistent fear in the equities market, geo-political issues and if the energy squeeze intensifies, there will be strong demand for safe-haven," Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA, said.
But "If investors feel the Fed is still ready to deliver another 75 bps hike in September, that's going to be trouble for gold."
The International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts again, warning that downside risks from high inflation and the Ukraine war were materializing.
But capping gold's gains, the U.S. dollar rose 0.5%, making bullion less appealing for overseas buyers. [USD/]
Since gold in a non-interest yielding asset, rising interest rates make it less appealing. However, gold is widely regarded as an inflation hedge and safe-store of value amid economic uncertainties.
The market expects the Fed to increase rates by 75 basis points at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday. A hike of that magnitude would effectively close out pandemic-era support for the economy.
"We expect a further lift to real interest rates this year, particularly as inflationary risk fades in the second half of 2022. As such, additional liquidation of exchange-traded funds can be expected," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, forecasting gold to fall to $1,600 by year-end.
Spot silver rose 1.1% to $18.62 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1% at $878.35.
Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,002.48.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU