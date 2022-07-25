Gold, silver remain unchanged today; yellow metal at Rs 51,160 per 10 gm

-
-
Gold and Silver prices in Monday's early trade remained unchanged as 10 gram of 24-carat of yellow metal is currently trading at Rs 51,160. Silver, on other the hand, was selling at Rs 55,100 per kg.
Meanwhile, 10 gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,900 on Monday.
Gold slipped 0.14 per cent to $1,724.05 per ounce on Monday in global trades.
With demand for bullion being restrained amid prospects of aggressive monetary policies and rising US bond yields, gold was little changed on Wednesday as it failed to make the most of a pullback in the dollar.
Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.
In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,160. Whereas, 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is selling at Rs 46,900. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold and 22-carat gold is currently trading at Rs 51,230 and Rs 46,960 respectively.
In, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 55,100. Whereas, one kg of silver in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is trading at Rs 61,000 on Monday.
