Gold price today at Rs 46,200 per 10 gm, silver trending at 61,700 a kg

-
ALSO READ
Jewellery stocks lose sheen amid renewed Covid-19 restriction, muted demand
India's gold demand up 37% YoY in March qtr; global demand dips 23%: WGC
Gold price today at Rs 46,870 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,660 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,400 a kg
-
The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 10 to sell at Rs 46,200 on Saturday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,210 per 10 grams.
Silver was selling at Rs 61,700 per kg, according to the website Good Returns.
Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In New Delhi and Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 46,290 and 46,200 per 10 gm of gold, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,640, according to the website.
The rate of 24-carat gold, too fell by Rs 10 to stand at Rs 47,200 per 10 gm.
In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,490 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is Rs 47,200.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU