Gold price today at Rs 46,200 per 10 gm, silver trending at 61,700 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat fell by Rs 10 to sell at Rs 46,200 on Saturday. In previous trade, had closed at Rs 46,210 per 10 grams.

Silver was selling at Rs 61,700 per kg, according to the website Good Returns.

jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 46,290 and 46,200 per 10 gm of gold, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,640, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold, too fell by Rs 10 to stand at Rs 47,200 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,490 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is Rs 47,200.