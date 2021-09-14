Gold price today at Rs 47,010 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,400 a kg

Gold (24 carat) is selling at Rs 47,010 per ten gram on Tuesday in India, down Rs 60 from the previous trade.





Silver is selling at Rs 63,400 per kg, down Rs 800 from yesterday's trading price, according to Good Returns website.

The price of gold jewellery varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 gm of 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 46,140 and 46,010, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal was selling at Rs 44,390, according to the website.

In Delhi,10 gm of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,340 and the price in Mumbai is Rs 47,010.

In Chennai, gold this morning is selling at Rs 48,390. For Kolkata, the price is Rs 49,250.