Gold price today at Rs 48,360 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 66,800 a kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold on Wednesday increased by Rs 430 to Rs 49,360 from Tuesday's trading price. The price of silver increased by Rs 400 per kg to Rs 66,800, according to goodreturns.in.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,670 and in Mumbai it is Rs 49,360. The price of ten gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 48,300 and Rs 48,360.

Gold in 24 carat is selling at Rs 50,730 in Chennai, while 10 gram is at Rs 46,500. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,450 and 22 carat for Rs 48,750.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 71,500 on Wednesday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 66,800.