Gold price unchanged today at Rs 49,100 for 10 gram; silver Rs 66,000 a kg

The price of gold remained unchanged on Saturday, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 49,100 for 10 grams (24-carat), and Rs 48,100 for 10 gram (22-carat). The price of silver decreased by Rs 300 for 1 kg and the metal is selling for Rs 66,000 per kg.
In Delhi, the rate of 10 gram of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,530, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price is at Rs 49,100. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 48,150 and Rs 48,100, respectively.
In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,500 on Saturday, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,290. In Kolkata, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,200, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 48,500.
Gold is selling at Rs 50,180 for 10 gram of 24-carat in Bangalore and Hyderabad, while 22-carat gold is selling for Rs 46,000 in the two cities.
The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.
In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 70,700 on Saturday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 66,000.
Silver is trading at Rs 66,000 for 1 kg in Kolkata and Bangalore,while in Hyderabad, the price of 1 kg of the precious metal is 70,700.
