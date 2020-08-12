Gold price falls to Rs 53,951 per 10 gram, silver drops to Rs 71,211 a kg

plunged Rs 577 to Rs 53,951 per 10 gram on Wednesday while silver prices also dived over Rs 1,100 from Rs 72,354 to trade at Rs 71,211 per kg, according to Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, prices of 22-carat gold slumped Rs 650 to Rs 53,450 per 10 gram while prices of 24-carat also dropped to Rs 54,750. in the national had declined Rs 1,317 to Rs 54,763 per 10 grams on Tuesday in line with a drop in international prices of the precious metal and a rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In Chennai, the rate for 22-carat was Rs 53,140 while for 24-carat it was Rs 58,030. In Mumbai, 10 gram 22-carat was retailing at Rs 53,380, according to Good Returns website.

On MCX, gold futures slipped nearly 6% to Rs 51,739 while silver futures nosedived 12% to settle at Rs 66,347 per kg.

In the international market, gold sank as much as 4.3% on Tuesday, facing its worst one-day rout in 7 years, as a return of risk appetite following encouraging economic numbers and hopes of new relief package boosted the S&P 500 to near record highs.

Other also took a beating, with silver plunging as much as 8% - its biggest daily decline since mid-March. It was down 7.2% to $27.06 per ounce. Spot gold plunged 4.2% to $1,941.71 per ounce, retreating from last week's record of $2,072.50. US gold futures dropped 3.5% to $1,969.20 per ounce.

"The retreat was inevitable," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell, adding that gold has been technically overbought for a while.

That gold did not advance further despite rising geopolitical tensions showed many supportive elements for gold have already been priced in, she added.

Adding to gold's headwinds, global equities hit multi-month highs on expectations US Congress will agree a massive stimulus deal while looming trade talks raised hopes of an easing in tensions between the United States and China.

Also weighing on gold, US producer prices rebounded more than expected in July.

The dollar, too, retained recent gains, making gold less attractive for investors holding other currencies.

There is a battle now, because from a technical perspective, short-term traders are looking at which retracement levels can come into play after the breakout to record levels, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Most analysts still expect a positive trajectory for gold, with the metal having gained nearly 30% this year as unprecedented money-printing by central banks and near-zero interest rates pushed investors into bullion as a hedge against possible currency debasement and inflation.