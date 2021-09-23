Gold prices decline by Rs 294 in Delhi; silver gains marginally

-
-
Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined Rs 294 to Rs 45,401 per 10 gram reflecting overnight fall in international precious metal prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,695 per 10 gram. In contrast, silver gained marginally by Rs 26 to Rs 59,609 per kilogram from Rs 59,583 per kilogram in the previous trade.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carats in Delhi were down by Rs 294 reflecting overnight fall in COMEX gold prices and rupee appreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
The Indian rupee appreciated 10 paise to 73.77 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday.
In the international market, both gold and silver were flat at USD 1,768 per ounce and USD 22.78 per ounce, respectively.
"Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,768 per ounce on Thursday," Patel added.
Navneet Damani, VP Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices inched lower after an initial appreciation amidst the Fed's slightly hawkish statements."
The US Federal Reserve said it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.
