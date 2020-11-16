Gold prices today Rs 50,960 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 63,600 a kg

Gold price today went up to Rs 50,960 from Rs 50,950 per 10 gm, while silver was trending at Rs 63,600 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat rose to Rs 49,760 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it climbed to Rs 47,840. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 49,960 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 52,050 per 10 gm.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,950 per 10 gram. Silver remained stable at Rs 63,600 per kg.





On the MCX, December gold futures jumped stood at Rs 50,992 per 10 gm, while silver December futures were at Rs 63,608 per kg.