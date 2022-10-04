JUST IN
Bias negative for MCX Gold below Rs 50,500; Silver faces multiple hurdles
Gold and silver rates untouched today; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,780
Gold heads for biggest quarterly drop since early 2021 on Fed rate hikes
Gold rates unchanged today; silver falls Rs 400, trading at Rs 55,000
Gold slides to lowest since April 2020 as US dollar, yields climb
Gold rates fall in early trade; silver dips Rs 900, selling at Rs 55,440
Gold, silver unchanged for second day; yellow metal trading at Rs 50,200
Gold prices gains Rs 138, still shy of Rs 50,000; Silver jumps by Rs 224
Gold may head lower, support seen at Rs 48,900 levels; silver range-bound
Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 50,200
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Credit Suisse plummets 12%, options worsen as Markets mayhem takes toll
Business Standard

Gold, silver rates rise in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,110

Gold and silver prices edged higher in early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,110

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Gold and silver prices edged higher in Tuesday's early trade with 10 gram of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,110, after an increase of Rs 380. Silver is trading at Rs 57,400 per kg today after a rise of Rs 500.

Meanwhile, ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,850.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,110 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,850, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 51,280 and Rs 47,000 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,330 and Rs 47,050, respectively.

Gold prices jumped more than 2 per cent on Monday boosted by a dip in the US dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008.

Spot gold rose 2.3 per cent to $1,698.48 per ounce by 3.39 pm ET (1939 GMT), which could be its biggest daily rise since March 8. US gold futures settled 1.8 per cent higher at $1,702.

Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion and boost the dollar.

Meanwhile, 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata is trading at Rs 57,400. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, one kg of silver is selling at Rs 62,500.

Silver surged 8.8 per cent to $20.67 per ounce, its highest since mid-August.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 08:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.