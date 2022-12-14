Gold, silver rates unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,330

remained unchanged in Wednesday's early trade with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,330. Silver, on the other hand, is trading at Rs 69,000 per kg today.

Ten gram of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 49,800 today, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune, 10 grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) was selling at Rs 54,330, and Rs 49,800, respectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,490, and Rs 49,950, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 54,980 and Rs 50,400, respectively.

were flat on Wednesday, with investors readying themselves for the US Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision later in the day. Spot gold was little changed at $1,809.35 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at $1,821.10.

Bullion prices hit a more than five-month high on Tuesday after a smaller-than-expected rise in US consumer prices buoyed bets for a slowdown in rate hikes from the Fed.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.3 per cent to 912.72 tonnes on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 69,000 per kg today. Meanwhile, in Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, silver is selling at Rs 73,000 per kg.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $23.65.

(With Reuters inputs)