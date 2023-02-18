Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 56,510

remained unchanged on Saturday with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 56,510, according to GoodReturns website. also remained unchanged on Saturday with 1 kg of the precious metal trading at Rs 68,600.

The prices of ten grams of 22 carat gold also remained unchanged is the yellow metal was selling at Rs 51,800.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,800.

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,950, Rs 51,850 and Rs 52,500, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,510.

The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,660, Rs 56,560, and Rs 57,230, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 68,600.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 71,800.