Gold slips Rs 222 to Rs 49,890 per 10 gram amid weak global trend

-
ALSO READ
How can investors benefit from putting their money in silver?
Gold price today at Rs 46,850 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 64,700 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 49,270 per 10 grams; silver at Rs 67,100 a kg
Gold price today Rs 47,630 for 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 62,700 per kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,850 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 60,700 a kg
-
Gold prices on Monday fell Rs 222 to Rs 49,890 per 10 gram in the futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for the delivery in April fell by Rs 222, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 49,890 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,973 lots.
Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in global market.
Globally, gold was trading 0.37 per cent lower at USD 1,892.8 an ounce in New York.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU