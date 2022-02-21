Gold slips Rs 222 to Rs 49,890 per 10 gram amid weak global trend

prices on Monday fell Rs 222 to Rs 49,890 per 10 gram in the futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, prices for the delivery in April fell by Rs 222, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 49,890 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,973 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in global market.

Globally, was trading 0.37 per cent lower at USD 1,892.8 an ounce in New York.

