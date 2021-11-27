Gold trading at Rs 47,940 per 10 gm today, silver at Rs 63,100 a kg

The price of 10 gram of gold increased by Rs 310 on Saturday, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 47,940 and 22-carat gold at Rs 46,940. Meanwhile, the rate of 1 kg of silver increased by Rs 200 with the precious metal trading at Rs 63,100 on Saturday.

In Delhi, the rate of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,280, while in Mumbai the yellow metal's price is at Rs 47,940, according to the Goodreturns website. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 47,000 and Rs 46,940, respectively.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,560 on Saturday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,420. In Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,900, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 47,200.

The price of gold varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 67,900 on Friday while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 63,100. Silver is trading at Rs 63,100 per kg in Kolkata and Bangalore, while in Hyderabad, the rate is Rs 67,900.