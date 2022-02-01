Gold trading at Rs 48,990 per 10 gm today; silver at Rs 61,300/kg

The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 100 on Tuesday with the precious metal trading at Rs 48,990.

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by the same amount to Rs 44,900.

One kg of silver is selling at Rs 61,300, up Rs 100 from yesterday.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 48,990, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at Rs 44,900.

In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 49,390 on Tuesday, while 10 gram of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,270.

The price of gold varies across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 65,400, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the metal is selling at Rs 61,300.

Silver is selling at Rs 61,300 per kg in Kolkata, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the metal is selling at Rs 65,400 a kg.