Gold trading at Rs 50,050 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 64,000/kg

Ten gram of 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,050 on Tuesday, down Rs 130 since the last trade as demand dips for the safe-haven bullion.

of 22 carat is selling at Rs 45,900, down Rs 90 from Monday according to the Goodreturns website. One kg of is selling at Rs 64,000, same as the last trade.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 24-carat is selling at Rs 50,050. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Rs 45,990 in Delhi.

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,570. The price of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,270 in Chennai.

The prices of gold and vary across the country due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, the price of 1 kg of is at Rs 68,200. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the price is at Rs 64,000.

Gold eased after hitting a more than eight-month high on Monday, as a plan for the U.S. and Russian presidents to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis dented safe-haven demand.