Gold trading at Rs 51,160 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400 per kg

fell by Rs 100 during trade early Tuesday with 10 grams of 22-carat gold trading at Rs 46,900, according to the GoodReturns website. also fell Rs 100 per kg from yesterday's close with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,400.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 51,160, declining Rs 120 from yesterday's closing price.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 47,050, Rs 46,950, and Rs 47,750, respectively.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 46,900.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai was Rs 51,330, Rs 51,210, and Rs 52,100, respectively.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai was at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 51,160.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkota was Rs 60,400.



The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai was at par with the prices in Bengaluru and Hyderabad at Rs 64,440.

US were listless Tuesday as investors held to the sidelines ahead of key US inflation figures, which are likely to influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike narrative.

Spot gold was flat at $1,675.29 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT. Bullion prices hit a three-week peak in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker . US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,677.30.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $20.80. Platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $980.09 and palladium also gained 0.1 per cent to $1,898.22.