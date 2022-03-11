Gold trading at Rs 52,580 per 10 gram; silver selling at Rs 69,400 a kg

The price of ten gram of 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 1,750 on Friday to Rs 52,580, while the rate of silver decreased by Rs 1,800 per kg to Rs 69,400.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,200 after a decrease in rate by Rs 1,600.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,580. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 48,200.

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 53,290 in Chennai on Friday, while 22-carat is selling at Rs 48,850. In Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 52,580, while 22-carat gold's price is at Rs 48,200.

The rate of gold jewellery varies across the nation due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at the price of Rs 74,100 on Friday, while in Delhi and Mumbai, the precious metal is selling at Rs 69,400. The price of 1 kg of the precious metal is Rs 69,400 in Kolkata. While in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 74,100 per kg.