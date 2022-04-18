Gold trading at Rs 54,060 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 69,100 a kg

-
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold remained unchanged on Monday at Rs 54,060, while silver (per kg) went Rs 5,100 cheaper to trade at Rs 69,100.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,550. The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai stood at Rs 54,060. Ten gram of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 49,550.
The price of 10 gram of 24-carat gold in Bangalore and Hyderabad is on par with the price of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Delhi i.e. Rs 54,060, while 22-carat gold is selling in Bangalore and Hyderabad at Rs 49,550.
The price of gold differs in regions based on parameters such as making charges, excise duty, and state taxes.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Bangaluru and Mumbai is Rs 69,100, whereas the price of 1 kg of silver in regions such as Hyderabad and Chennai stood at Rs 74,200.
