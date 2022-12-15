JUST IN
Fed's hawkish line pulls down global markets, Sensex drops 879 points
Govt's share sale in IRCTC over-subscribed, investors bid for Rs 3,800 cr

The sale of government's up to 5% stake in IRCTC got over-subscribed on the first day of the offer, with institutional investors putting in bids worth Rs 3,800 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IRCTC

The sale of government's up to 5 per cent stake in IRCTC got over-subscribed on the first day of the offer, with institutional investors putting in bids worth Rs 3,800 crore.

In the two-day offer-for-sale (OFS), the government is selling 4 crore shares or 5 per cent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at a floor price of Rs 680 a share.

The OFS consists of base issue size of 2 crore shares or 2.5 per cent stake, with an option to retain over-subscription of similar amount.

As much as 10 per cent of the issue is reserved for retail investors, for whom bidding would open on Friday.

On Thursday, bids for over 5.55 crore shares, representing 3.08 times the base issue size of 1.80 crore shares were put in by institutional investors. Calculated on the basis of the floor price, the bids would be valued at about Rs 3,800 crore.

Shares of IRCTC settled at Rs 689.20 apiece, down 6.19 per cent over the previous close on the BSE. During the day, the scrip touched a low of Rs 687, but held above the OFS floor price of Rs 680.

The floor price was at a discount of 7 per cent over Wednesday's closing price of Rs 734.70.

The government holds 67.40 per cent stake in IRCTC.

Proceeds from IRCTC OFS will add to the disinvestment kitty of the government, which has already raised Rs 28,383 crore from CPSE stake sale so far this fiscal year against the full year budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:40 IST

