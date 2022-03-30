Hacker steals $625 mn in crypto from Blockchain platform Ronin

-
ALSO READ
What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?
Bitcoin posts biggest increase since July in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin, Ethereum or NFT will never become legal tender: Finance Secretary
Confusion in the crypto universe: Budget leaves many unanswered questions
RBI cautions banks' chiefs on risk involved in cryptocurrency trade
-
In one of the largest decentralised finance (DeFi) breaches yet, a hacker has stolen cryptocurrencies worth $625 million from Ronin, a Blockchain platform behind popular non-fungible token (NFT) game Axie Infinity.
The Blockchain platform and Axie Infinity operator Sky Mavis admitted the security breach, saying that 173,600 Ethereum and 25.5M USDC (a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar) were drained from the Ronin bridge in two transactions.
"The attacker used hacked private keys in order to forge fake withdrawals. We discovered the attack after a report from a user being unable to withdraw 5k ETH from the bridge," Ronin Network said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The company has temporarily paused the Ronin Bridge to ensure no further attack vectors remain open.
"Binance has also disabled their bridge to/from Ronin to err on the side of caution. The bridge will be opened up at a later date once we are certain no funds can be drained," said the company.
The company was working with law enforcement officials, forensic cryptographers, and investors to make sure all funds are recovered or reimbursed.
"As we've witnessed, Ronin is not immune to exploitation and this attack has reinforced the importance of prioritising security, remaining vigilant, and mitigating all threats," said the Blockchain platform.
"As of now, users are unable to withdraw or deposit funds to Ronin Network," it added.
In January this year, hackers stole crypto tokens worth $120 million from Blockchain-based decentralised finance (DeFi) platform BadgerDAO. Several crypto wallets were drained before the platform could stop the cyber attack.
In December last year, cyber criminals stole cryptocurrency worth $80 million from Qubit Finance, a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU