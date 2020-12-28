Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on Aurobindo Pharma by HDFC Securities

-
-
Bull Spread Strategy on Aurobindo Pharma
Buy Aurobindo Pharma Dec 900 Call at Rs 30 and simultaneously sell Dec 960 Call at Rs 10
Lot Size: 650
Cost of the strategy: Rs 20 (Rs 13,000 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 26,000 if Aurobindo Pharma closes at or above 960 till 31 Dec expiry
Breakeven Point: Rs 920
Rationale:
-- Long build up was seen in Aurobindo Pharma futures where we have seen a 16 per cent rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 3%
-- Stock Price has broken out from the downward slopping trendline, adjoining the highs of December 7 and December 21 on the daily chart with higher volumes
-- RSI Oscillator is showing strength in the stock; DI is trading above minus DI while ADX is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend
-- Pharma as a sector is showing strength on the chart
==================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
