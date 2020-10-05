Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on L&T Finance by HDFC Securities

-
Bull Spread strategy on L&T Finance
Buy L&T Fin Oct 65 CALL at Rs 2.85 & simultaneously sell 75 Call at Rs 0.60
Lot Size 6800
Cost of the strategy Rs 2.15 (Rs 14620 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 53380 If L&T fin closes at or above 75 till October expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 67.15
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the L&T fin Futures’ where we have seen 11%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with Price rising by 4%.
- Stock price has broken out from the downward slopping trendline on the daily chart
- Short term trend of the stock is positive where stock price is trading above its 5 and 20-day SMA
- RSI Oscillator is placed above 50 level, Indicating strength in the stock
- +DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX is placed above 20, indicating strength in the uptrend
Views are personal.
