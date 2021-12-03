Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscribed 3 times on Day 2 on retail interest

-
ALSO READ
Anand Rathi prices IPO at Rs 530-550 a share; size Rs 660 cr at upper end
Anand Rathi Wealth IPO subscribed 1.60 times on Day 1 of offer
Tega Industries IPO subscribed 13.5x on day-2 on HNI, retail interest
Ahead of IPO, Anand Rathi Wealth raises Rs 194 cr from anchor investors
Google Play cuts subscription fee from 30% to 15% starting Jan 1, 2022
-
The initial public offer of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, received 3.02 times subscription on the second day of share-sale on Friday.
The Rs 660-crore initial share-sale received bids for 2,55,81,204 shares against 84,75,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category meant for retail individual investors received 4.77 times subscription, while non-institutional investors portion got 3.06 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 17 per cent.
The initial public offer (IPO) of up to 1,20,00,000 equity shares comes in a price range of Rs 530-550 per share.
The IPO of Anand Rathi Wealth was fully subscribed on the first day of subscription on Thursday.
Anand Rathi Wealth on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 194 crore from anchor investors.
It operates in the financial services industry with a focus on mutual fund distribution and the sale of financial products.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Equirus Capital, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities and Anand Rathi Advisors are the managers to the offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU