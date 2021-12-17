Market wrap: Monetary policies, Omicron drag Sensex, Nifty 3% in a week

-
ALSO READ
RateGain Travel Technologies IPO: Brokerages recommend to 'Subscribe'
Hospitality SaaS company Rategain aims to mop up Rs 1,300 cr via IPO
Market wrap: Markets pause to breathe as investors await data on Omicron
Rategain Travel IPO subscribed 41% on Day-1, retail portion by 2.23 times
RateGain Travel IPO subscribed 17.4 times on robust HNI interest
-
Top headlines
- Sensex, Nifty slide 3% in 1 week as hawkish monetary policies and Omicron concerns weigh
- IT stocks dazzle in a weak market on Accenture's stellar earnings show
- Govt mulls changes in law to cut govt stake in PSU banks
- RBI discusses private cryptocurrencies at its board meeting
Stocks across the board, barring the IT sector, witnessed significant selling pressure on Friday as unwinding of global stimulus packages dented sentiment. That apart, unforeseen threat from the Omicron variant of coronavirus and high inflation kept bulls at bay all through the day.
The BSE Sensex tanked to a low of 56,951, and eventually settled with a loss of 889 points at 57,012. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, slumped to a low of 16,966 intra-day, and ended with a loss of 263 points at 16,985. This was the first time since December 6 that the Nifty ended below the 17,000 mark.
Amid persistent FPI selling, a weaker currency, and worries due to fresh restrictions across global economies due to the new Covid-19 variant, the frontline indices declined 3 per cent during the week.
As regards today, index heavyweight Reliance Industries plunged 2.6 per cent, and alone accounted for a fifth of the total loss for the BSE benchmark. That apart, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and HUL were some of the other major draggers.
On the positive side, Infosys surged 3 per cent. It was followed by HCL Technologies, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and TCS. Shares of information technologies companies were in demand today after global IT consultancy firm Accenture reported strong results for the quarter ended November and also gave a strong FY22 outlook.
The broader indices also finished with deep cuts, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices falling 2.4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. The overall breadth favoured sellers, with more than two stocks declining on the BSE for every advancing share.
Among individual stocks, the shares of Kopran hit their highest level since 1994 after freezing at 5 per cent upper circuit for a second straight day. In the past 21 months, the stock price of the company has zoomed a whopping 1,874 per cent.
On the contrary, RateGain Travel Technologies made a weak debut as the shares listed at Rs 360, a 15 per cent discount to its issue price of Rs 425 per share on the National Stock Exchange. Further, it dropped to a low of Rs 334 intra-day before settling at Rs 337.5.
The weakness in the secondary market, however, failed to deter primary market investors. Till 4:15 PM on day 2 of the offer, the IPO of Surya Life Science was subscribed over 5 times. The retail quota was subscribed 24.5 times and NIIs over 2 times.
HP Adhesives, meanwhile, was subscribed over 20 times on the last day of the offer.
A look at some other top developments of the day:
- The central board of the Reserve Bank of India reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation, evolving challenges and remedial measures. The Board also discussed various aspects related to Central Bank Digital Currency and Private Crypto Currencies.
- The government is considering changes that would make it easier to lower its stake in state-run banks, reported Bloomberg. The proposals – if approved – would allow the government to gradually lower its holding in state-run lenders to 26% from 51% without diluting its grip on management appointments.
- Lastly, Omicron case-load has topped the 100 mark in India. The virus has been detected in 11 states so far, with Maharashtra's tally at 32.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU