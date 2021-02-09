IIFL Finance zooms 82% in 8 days post December quarter results

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Finance hits 20% upper circuit post December quarter results
Moody's downgrades IIFL Finance's secured debt, changes outlook to stable
Stocks to watch: JSPL, Jindal Stainless, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities
Stocks to watch: BPCL, Infosys, defence-related stks, IIFL Finance, Shalby
Market valuations have become demanding: IIFL Securities MD R Venkataraman
-
Shares of IIFL Finance were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit at Rs 222.50, also its 52-week high, on the BSE on Tuesday. The stock has zoomed 82 per cent in the past eight trading days after reporting a strong set of numbers in the October-December quarter (Q3FY21).
Till 11:14 am, a combined 1.13 million shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 85,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.71 per cent at 51,712 points.
For Q3F21, IIFL Finance had reported 47 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 268 crore, driven by loan growth, higher net interest margin and lower cost to income ratio. The company engaged in financial services business had posted a profit of Rs 183 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Net interest income of the company grew 57 per cent YoY to Rs 573 crore. The pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) during the quarter was more-than-doubled at Rs 615 crore from Rs 271 crore in previous year quarter. The company recorded its highest ever PPOP during the quarter, driven by mainly volume growth and reduction in cost of funds. Average borrowing costs for the quarter decreased by 10 bps quarter on quarter (QoQ) to 9.0 per cent.
Assets quality improved in Q3FY21, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.61 per cent against 1.81 per cent in Q3FY20. Net NPA was unchanged at 0.77 per cent, IIFL Finance said in its performance review.
“Not considering Supreme Court deferment order, proforma GNPA was 2.87 per cent and NNPA was 1.46 per cent. Excluding discontinued business of Healthcare Equipment Finance (HCF), the GNPA stands at 1.4 per cent and NNPA at 0.7 per cent,” the company said.
IIFL Finance had loan assets under management (AUM) of Rs 42,264 crore as of Q3FY21, up 3 per cent sequentially and 17 per cent YoY, driven primarily by core products -- micro & small business loans, gold loans and affordable home loans. The management said it is excited about the opportunities arising from V shaped recovery in the economy with low credit penetration.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU