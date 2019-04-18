India Inc's Achilles heel: BSE500 firms are sitting on a huge cash pile

India Inc continues to hoard large sums of cash, reveals the latest study by governance firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS). The value of cash and cash equivalents of BSE500 constituents — based on their 2017-18 financials — aggregated to Rs 8.3 trillion, or 6.4 per cent of their market value.

IiAS says 75 companies from the pool can dole out Rs 1.1 trillion from the ‘extra cash’ to shareholders. The ‘extra cash’ figure amounts to the lower of 50 per cent of the net worth, cash/cash equivalent adjusting for outstanding debt, and ...