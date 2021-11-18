India's 10 biggest initial public offerings and their debut day performance

(Reuters) - Shares in Indian digital payments firm Paytm slid more than 27% in its stock market listing on Thursday, making it one of India's worst-performing large initial public offerings (IPOs).

Paytm had raised $2.46 billion through what was India's largest-ever IPO. But some investors questioned its lack of profit and its valuation in a highly-competitive digital payments market.

Here is a list of how India's 10 biggest performed on their debut:

Company Listing date IPO size IPO price (in Closing price on % gain/loss of IPO

rupees) listing day (in price vs closing price

rupees) on listing day

One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) Nov 18, 2021 $2.46 billion 2,150 1,560.80 Fell 27.4%

Coal India Ltd Nov 4, 2010 $2.05 billion 245 342.55 Rose 39.8%

General Insurance Corp of India Oct 25, 2017 $1.52 billion 912 437.15 Fell 52.1%

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd March 16, 2020 $1.39 billion 755 681.40 Fell 9.7%

Reliance Power Ltd Feb 11, 2008 $1.36 billion 450 232.69 Fell 48.3%

New India Assurance Co Ltd Nov 13, 2017 $1.29 billion 800 363.55 Fell 54.6%

Zomato Ltd July 23, 2021 $1.26 billion 76 126 Rose 65.8%

DLF Ltd July 5, 2007 $1.24 billion 525 569.80 Rose 8.5%

HDFC Standard Life Insurance (now known as Nov 17, 2017 $1.17 billion 290 344.60 Rose 18.8%

HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd)

SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd Oct 3, 2017 $1.13 billion 700 707.55 Rose 1.1%

Source: Prime Database and Refinitiv Eikon

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

