India's 10 biggest initial public offerings and their debut day performance

-
ALSO READ
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021
Mutual funds went big on IPOs: Here're the top buys and sells in July
With Zomato's offering, fresh fundraising via IPOs set to hit 14-year high
Asia Pac IPOs strongest since 1980, raise $125 bn till Sept of CY21
-
(Reuters) - Shares in Indian digital payments firm Paytm slid more than 27% in its stock market listing on Thursday, making it one of India's worst-performing large initial public offerings (IPOs).
Paytm had raised $2.46 billion through what was India's largest-ever IPO. But some investors questioned its lack of profit and its valuation in a highly-competitive digital payments market.
Here is a list of how India's 10 biggest IPOs performed on their debut:
Company Listing date IPO size IPO price (in Closing price on % gain/loss of IPO
rupees) listing day (in price vs closing price
rupees) on listing day
One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) Nov 18, 2021 $2.46 billion 2,150 1,560.80 Fell 27.4%
Coal India Ltd Nov 4, 2010 $2.05 billion 245 342.55 Rose 39.8%
General Insurance Corp of India Oct 25, 2017 $1.52 billion 912 437.15 Fell 52.1%
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd March 16, 2020 $1.39 billion 755 681.40 Fell 9.7%
Reliance Power Ltd Feb 11, 2008 $1.36 billion 450 232.69 Fell 48.3%
New India Assurance Co Ltd Nov 13, 2017 $1.29 billion 800 363.55 Fell 54.6%
Zomato Ltd July 23, 2021 $1.26 billion 76 126 Rose 65.8%
DLF Ltd July 5, 2007 $1.24 billion 525 569.80 Rose 8.5%
HDFC Standard Life Insurance (now known as Nov 17, 2017 $1.17 billion 290 344.60 Rose 18.8%
HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd)
SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd Oct 3, 2017 $1.13 billion 700 707.55 Rose 1.1%
Source: Prime Database and Refinitiv Eikon
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU