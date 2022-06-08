India's coal production rises 34% YoY to 71.3 mn tonnes in May

-
The country's coal production registered a rise of 33.88 per cent to 71.30 million tonnes (MT) in the month of May.
Coal output in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal was 53.25 MT, as per provisional data of the Ministry of Coal.
Of the top 37 coal producing mines, 23 produced more than 100 per cent, while the performance of 10 mines stood between 80 and 100 per cent, the ministry said.
The thermal power generation went up by 26.18 per cent in May over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.
"The overall power generation in May 2022 has been 23.32 per cent higher than in April 2021 and 2.63 per cent higher than the power generated in April 2022," it said.
Coal-based power generation dropped by 3.82 per cent to 98,609 million units (MU) in May against 1,02,529 MU in April 2022.
However, total power generation increased to 1,40,059 MU in May against 1,36,465 MU in April 2022 on account of hydro and wind energy.
