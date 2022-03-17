Indiabulls Hsg Fin allots over 3 mn shares at Rs 234 apiece to FCCB holders

-
Indiabulls Housing Finance on Thursday said it has allotted over 30 lakh shares at Rs 234.05 apiece to the holders of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) worth USD 10 million.
Pursuant to the receipt of notice for conversion of FCCBs, for a principle value of USD 10 million, the company on Thursday issued and allotted 30,25,126 fully paid-up equity shares at a conversion price of Rs 243.05 per equity share, to the holder of such FCCBs, the company said in a regulatory filing.
On September 28, 2021, upon conversion of FCCBs (under ISIN XS2377720839), it had allotted bonds for an aggregate USD 165,000,000 (4.50 per cent).
"Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 93,71,43,008 divided into 46,85,71,504 fully paid equity shares," it said.
The outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at SGX issued under ISIN XXS2301133943, is USD 149,500,000. FCCBs issued under ISIN XS2377720839 stand reduced from USD 155,000,000 to USD 145,000,000, it added.
