Indian shares inch up as RBI keeps rates steady to support growth

-
ALSO READ
Uneven economic recovery nudged MPC to continue policy support: Minutes
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: Inflation at 5.7% in FY23, key rates unchaged
TMS Ep106: RBI policy rates, drone economy, markets, IPv6
MPC hasn't compromised on price stability: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday after the central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged at a record low, opting to support post-pandemic economy growth despite rising inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3% at 17,691, as of 0443 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.25% to 59,181.17.
The monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India held the lending rate, or the repo rate, at 4% and voted to keep its monetary policy stance "accommodative".
The decision comes against the backdrop of several global peers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, starting to raise rates to counter a price surge.
Even though India's inflation has breached the 6% upper limit of the central bank's target range for two months, economists polled by Reuters expect the RBI to wait at least a few more months to raise interest rates.
For nearly two years, the RBI has kept the key repo rate at 4% and stuck with an accomodative stance so that the economic recovery is firmly entrenched.
India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 6.973% after the policy decision, while the rupee strengthened against the dollar to 75.86.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU