Indian shares sharply extend post-budget gains led by HDFC Bank advances

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank m-cap tripled in 6 yrs. But this rare bear on the stock still made money
HDFC Bank's frequent digital outages credit negative, says Moody's
HDFC Bank m-cap crosses Rs 8-trillion mark; stock zooms 30% in 3 months
HDFC Bank m-cap surges past Rs 8-trillion mark; stock jumps 1.76%
HDFC Bank m-cap tops Rs 8-trillion; CLSA sees further upside in stock
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares extended their post-budget gains to a second session on Tuesday, led by advances in finance and infra stocks, as investors cheered the government's move to step up spending to aid the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2.14% to 14,586.55 by 0352 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.1% at 49,621.80. Both the indexes had gained 4.7% and 5%, respectively, after the federal budget was announced on Monday.
India boosted healthcare spending by 135%, lifted caps on foreign investment in its vast insurance market, and increased capital expenditure for 2021/2022 by 35% in its federal budget.
Among individual shares and sectors, the Nifty Bank Index rose as much as 3.9% to a record high, boosted by a 6.6% jump in top private-sector lender HDFC Bank.
Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro climbed 6%.
Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors gained 6.6% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50 after reporting a 27.6% rise in domestic sales in January.
The Nifty Auto index rose 2.2%, also supported by a new vehicle scrappage policy announced in the budget.
Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp added 3.4% ahead of its quarterly results.
In broader Asian markets, shares gained on increased optimism around stimulus packages and a global economic recovery.
(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU