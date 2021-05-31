Market Wrap Podcast, May 31: Here's all that happened in the markets today

A healthy buying in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, TCS, and Maruti Suzuki lifted the benchmark indices by 1 per cent on Monday with the broader Nifty50 index hitting a fresh record high.

RIL, up 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), single-handedly lifted the frontline Nifty50 index to record peak of 15,606 in intra-day session today while other index contributors rallied between 0.5 per cent and 3 per cent.

By close, the Nifty index quoted at fresh closing peak of 15,583, up 147 points or 0.95 per cent. About 39 of the 50 constituents on the index settled the day in the green while 11 constituents settled in the red including M&M (down 4.4 per cent), Adani Ports, L&T, Sun Pharma, and Indian Oil Corporation.

Of these, shares of Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 7 per cent to Rs 790 in intra-day trade after the management said the tractor industry is expected to grow in low single-digits during the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), with the company focused on gaining market share.

Meanwhile, on the BSE, the Sensex index zoomed 590 points in intra-day session and hit a high of 52,013. It, however, pared minor gains ahead of the announcement of Q4FY21 GDP data and closed at 51,937, up 515 points or 1 per cent. The index is now 580 points away from its record high level of 52,517.

Add to it, the lowest daily case count of Covid-19 infections in 48 days further improved sentiment in the broader market. The country reported 152,734 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count since April 13. According to global rating agency Fitch Solutions, the impact of the second Covid-19 wave on rated Indian firms is expected to be manageable, as most companies' credit profiles are supported by their strong market positions, adequate balance sheets, liquidity and diversified operations.

Back home, data provided by the government showed that the fiscal deficit for FY21 was at 9.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), lower than the 9.5 per cent estimated by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget estimates.

Consequently, the mood in the broader market remained upbeat. The S&P BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 0.45 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively amid buying in construction material, telecom, energy, and metal stocks.

The BSE Energy index advanced 2.5 per cent, followed by the BSE Metal index (up 2.25 per cent), the BSE Telecom and the BSE Oil and Gas indices (up over 1 per cent each).

Individually, shares of Indian Hotels Company hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 140 on the BSE in intra-day trade on expectation of demand recovery as the Covid-19 situation gradually comes under control. In the past one month, the stock of the Tata Group Company has rallied 26 per cent as compared to a 6 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Furthermore, shares of Prozone Intu Properties were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit band for the second straight day, at Rs 31.75 apiece, on the BSE. In the past three days, the stock has zoomed 56 per cent from a level of Rs 20.40 seen on Wednesday, May 26 and was trading at its highest level since May 2019.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance were also locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 525.20, also its 52-week high, after the company board approved a capital raise of up to Rs 4,000 crore.

On the downside, Bank of Baroda shares tumbled 5.6 per cent to Rs 79 apiece on the BSE as the public sector lender's provisions soared 44 per cent to Rs 4,593 crore in March quarter of FY21. Yet analysts remain bullish on the state-owned lender from a long-term perspective as they believe it is on a firm footing to manage the asset quality woes amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Global brokerage CLSA has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130, that is 55 per cent upside from current levels, as it believes while risk from the second wave of Covid-19 remains for its retail book, the corporate cycle is clearly turning, and hence BoB will also benefit from this trend.

Global markets



Global agency OECD revised its growth forecasts upwards as it believes the economic outlook is improving as vaccine rollouts allow businesses to resume operations and as the United States pumps trillions of dollars into the world's largest economy.

It now believes the global economy is set to grow 5.8 per cent in 2021 and 4.4 per cent next year as against 5.6 per cent and 4 per cent growth expectations, respectively, released in March.

World stocks were, however, mixed. European stocks slipped from record highs on Monday in subdued trading due to holidays in major The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 per cent in morning trade, with shares in Frankfurt falling 0.3 per cent and Paris dipping 0.1 per cent.

The UK and US are closed for a holiday, keeping trading volumes muted across the board.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.9 per cent, South Korea's Kospi and China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.5 per cent each, and Australia's S&P/ASX200 index dipped 0.25 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent Crude was last up 1 per cent at $69.4 per barrel-mark