JUST IN
Facing user complaints, DoT considers launching 5G service quality test
First ever green bond issue likely to receive warm welcome; auction on Wed
Rupee sheds 33 paise on persistent dollar purchases by oil companies
States' interest cost inches up as borrowing grows 8%: Icra Ratings
Total toll collection via FASTag grows 46% to Rs 50,855 cr in 2022: NHAI
Work in progress to set up Coal-to-Methanol plants in country: Puri
Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI
Analysts expect Budget to focus on job creation, investment-driven growth
India's first green bond sale to command 'greenium' on strong demand
FAO: Rising prices, population, food insecurity add to ranks of hungry
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Rupee sheds 33 paise on persistent dollar purchases by oil companies
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

First ever green bond issue likely to receive warm welcome; auction on Wed

Future 'greenium' hinges on incentives for banks, FII participation

Topics
Green bonds | Investors | market borrowing

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Green bonds
Apart from the sale on Wednesday, the government will also auction Rs 8,000 crore worth of green bonds on February 9, taking the total issuance in the current year to Rs 16,000 crore.

The government is likely to kick off its first ever issuance of green bonds on a successful note, with debt market participants predicting firm demand. The strong response to the maiden sale will likely be reflected in a pricing premium relative to prevailing levels on corresponding regular government bonds.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Green bonds

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 19:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.