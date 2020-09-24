Investors lose Rs 11.31 trillion as market falls for sixth straight day

-
ALSO READ
Auto sales rebound in August after nine months due to pent-up demand
Auto sales bounce back in August on low base effect, pent-up demand
Mahindra & Mahindra hits over 5-month high; stock zooms 61% in 3 months
Reliance shares jump 2.95%; market-cap zooms Rs 34,195 cr to Rs 11.9 trn
HUL, the superstock? Safe haven demands, better earnings attract investors
-
Investors have lost a whopping Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six days of market declines, with concerns over economic recovery sapping risk appetite.
Falling for the sixth straight session, the BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points or 2.96 per cent to close at 36,553.60 on Thursday, tracking a heavy selloff in global markets.
The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 1,48,76,217.22 crore, down by Rs 11,31,815.5 crore in six sessions.
Since September 16, the 30-share BSE benchmark index has fallen by 2,749.25 points.
In Thursday's trade, barring Hindustan Unilever, all Sensex constituents ended in the red.
IndusInd Bank emerged as the biggest laggard, falling 7.10 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, M&M, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Tata Steel.
"The looming uncertainty over stimulus package in the US combined with issue of rising Covid-19 cases worldwide have raised concerns over economic recovery," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
In the broader market, the BSE smallcap and midcap indices skidded up to 2.28 per cent.
At the BSE, a total of 2,025 companies declined, while 625 advanced and 162 remained unchanged.
All sectoral indices closed the day with losses, with BSE IT index dropping 4.45 per cent, followed by teck, auto, metal, realty, basic materials, bankex and finance.
"The uncertainty regarding economic recovery, unabated rise in virus infections, and today being derivatives expiry day, all contributed to the negativity," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director - Choice Broking, said fears over fresh lockdown restrictions in Europe amid rising infections and uncertainty over US stimulus package dented investor sentiment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU