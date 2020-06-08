JUST IN
IOC seeks 24 mn barrels of US crude for Oct 2020-Mar 2021 delivery: Report

The tender will close on June 12 with validity on the same date.

Reuters  |  Singapore 

IOC is seeking 2 million barrels of US crude per month.

Indian Oil Corp , the country's top refiner, is seeking up to 24 million barrels of US crude for delivery over the fourth quarter this year and the first quarter of 2021, two tender documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

IOC is seeking 2 million barrels of US crude per month with an optional volume of extra 2 million barrels per month for delivery to the Paradip terminal at the eastern cost of India, the document showed.

The tender will close on June 12 with validity on the same date.
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 12:21 IST

