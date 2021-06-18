Jet Airways shares fall nearly 5% after shareholders reject results

-
ALSO READ
Revival hopes fuel 500% surge in Jet Airways stock since September 2020
Kalrock-Jalan consortium to invest Rs 1,375 crore in debt-laden Jet Airways
NCLT rejects applications seeking copy of Jet Airways' resolution plan
Govt non-committal on Jet Airways' historical rights on flight slots
Jet Airways annual general meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum
-
Shares of shuttered Jet Airways nosedived nearly 5 per cent on Friday after shareholders did not approve the carrier's financial results for the last two financial years.
The scrip of the airline, which has been undergoing insolvency resolution process for nearly two years, touched its lower price band of Rs 90.25 apiece on the BSE.
It declined nearly 5 per cent to end the day at Rs 90.30 apiece.
On the NSE also, similar trends were witnessed and the airline's shares dropped nearly 5 per cent to close at Rs 90.70 apiece.
On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed marginally higher.
Shareholders of the company have rejected approval for its audited standalone financial statements for the financial years ended March 31, 2019 as well as March 31, 2020, according to regulatory filings.
The proposal to appoint Sharp and Tannan Associates, Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors has been cleared by the shareholders.
Voting results of the company's annual general meeting held on June 15 was submitted to the stock exchanges on Thursday.
Jet Airways was not able to prepare its financial results on time as directors, CEO, CFO and various other top management personal had resigned before the resolution process began in June 2019.
The affairs of the shuttered airline is now being managed by insolvency resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia.
Under the resolution process, Jalan Kalrock Consortium has emerged as the winning bidder for the airline and the National Company Law Tribunal's decision is awaited.
The airline suspended operations on April 17, 2019 due to financial distress. It had come a scheduled carrier in 1995.
It had started as an air taxi operator on May 5, 1993, with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737-300 aircraft. The airline, which got listed on domestic bourses in February 2005, operated its first international flight from Chennai to Colombo in March 2004.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU