JK Files & Engineering, Elin Electronics get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

-
ALSO READ
Elin Electronics files Rs 760-crore IPO paperwork with Sebi
Raymond's board approves JK Files & Engineering's Rs 800-crore IPO
Raymond-owned JK Files & Engineering files paperwork for Rs 800-cr IPO
Raymond Realty has expansion plans for several parts of Mumbai
Raymond zooms 13% to a new 52-week high; stock up 33% in one week
-
Raymond-promoted JK Files & Engineering and Elin Electronics have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through their initial public offerings (IPOs).
JK Files & Engineering and Elin Electronics are looking to raise Rs 800 crore and Rs 760 crore, respectively, through initial share sales.
The companies, which filed their IPO preliminary papers with Sebi between November and December 2021, obtained regulator's observation letter on February 23, latest update with Sebi showed on Monday.
In Sebi's parlance, its observation implies green signal to launch an IPO.
Going by the draft papers, JK Files & Engineering's public issue is entirely an offer of sale (OFS) of equity shares of Rs 800 crore by promoter Raymond Ltd.
At present, Raymond, the country's leading player in suiting and shirting, holds 100 per cent stake in the company.
JK Files & Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of precision engineered components for tools and hardware (files and drills) and marketing of hand tools, power tool accessories and power tool machines and manufacturing of auto components and engineering products -- ring gears, flexplates and water pump bearings.
As per the draft papers, the public issue of Elin Electronics consists of fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 175 crore, and an offer for sale of up to Rs 585 crore by promoters.
As part of the OFS, existing shareholders will sell shares of Rs 345.60 crore and promoters will divest shares worth Rs 239.4 crore.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to the extent of Rs 80 crore to repay/prepay debt, Rs 48.97 crore for funding capital expenditure for upgrading and expansion of existing plants in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Verna, Goa besides general corporate purposes.
The Delhi-based Elin is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) manufacturer of end-to end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU