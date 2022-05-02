LIC IPO off to a good start as anchor investors oversubscribe: Report

-
ALSO READ
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
LIC IPO: DHRP filed with SEBI, govt to offload 5% stake
LIC IPO draft papers likely to receive Sebi's approval on Monday
For LIC IPO, govt may ask regulators to ease new norms on investments
Valuation of IPO-bound LIC based on global peers' m-cap, return prospects
-
The IPO of India's biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), has got off to a good start, with the $732 million of shares reserved for so-called anchor investors oversubscribed at the upper end of the price range, a banking source said.
The Indian government has said it expects to raise up to $2.74 billion, just a third of its original target, from selling a 3.5% stake in LIC in the country's biggest initial public offering (IPO).
Anchor investors are high-profile institutional investors that are allotted shares before the subscription opens for retail and other investors, and have to commit to holding their shares for a certain period after listing.
LIC's offering is set to open for other investors on May 4 and will close on May 9. The indicative price range has been set at 902 to 949 rupees per share, with 56 billion rupees ($732 million) of shares set aside for anchor investors.
Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have subscribed to the anchor book, the source said.
Alongside other global funds, domestic mutual fund houses such as HDFC mutual fund, SBI, ICICI and Kotak have also come in as anchor investors, the source added.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Qatar investment authority had previously been in talks to be anchor investors, but it wasn't immediately clear if they made bids.
India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Over 20 investors had expressed interest in subscribing to the anchor book, two other banking sources said.
Foreign institutional investors had some concerns about LIC's IPO, but global pension funds had shown "good interest," LIC's chairman said last week.
($1 = 76.5150 Indian rupees)
($1 = 76.4640 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Mark Potter)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU