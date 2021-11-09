Life sciences company Tarsons Products' IPO to open on November 15

-
ALSO READ
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150; subscription to open on Nov 8
KFC, Pizza Hut operator Sapphire Foods' IPO to open on Nov 9
-
The initial share sale of life sciences company Tarsons will open for public subscription on November 15.
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on November 17, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 1.32 crore equity shares by promoters and an investor.
As a part of the OFS, promoters -- Sanjive Sehgal will offload up to 3.9 lakh equity shares and Rohan Sehgal will sell up to 3.1 lakh equity shares -- and investor Clear Vision Investment Holdings Pte Ltd will divest up to 1.25 crore equity shares.
The public issue will include a reservation for employees.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards paying debt, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal, and general corporate purposes.
Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying a diverse range of quality lab-ware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals.
It manufactures a range of quality lab-ware products that helps advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.
The company currently operate through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.
ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO. The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU