Low on investor confidence and growth, private banks in for tough days

Private bank stocks are probably an example of how quickly strong narrative and conviction can change in a short span. Irrespective of the size, stocks, such as RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, were easily among the most bought until some time ago.

However, with the exception of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), these stocks have seen a 10-33 per cent price erosion year-to-date, as compared to an 8.9 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex during this period. Perhaps for the first time in nearly a decade, private banks are being challenged on the very pillars of ...