M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 72,442 cr

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 72,442.88 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys emerging as the biggest gainer.
Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India were the only two companies from the top-10 list that witnessed erosion from their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday.
Among gainers, the valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,962.94 crore to Rs 5,85,564.20 crore, the most among the top-10 most valued companies.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 18,458.26 crore to reach Rs 11,30,763.01 crore.
HDFC Bank added Rs 12,123.8 crore to take its valuation to Rs 8,55,086.25 crore and the market capitalisation (Mcap) of Bajaj Finance gained Rs 6,643.53 crore to Rs 3,34,716.18 crore.
HDFC's valuation went higher by Rs 4,435.47 crore to Rs 4,62,992.20 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied by Rs 2,648.24 crore to Rs 3,83,741.06 crore.
ICICI Bank added Rs 2,230.82 crore to take its valuation to Rs 4,23,733.91 crore and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed a gain of Rs 939.82 crore to Rs 5,18,265.12 crore.
In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries, the most valued domestic firm, declined by Rs 25,294.37 crore to Rs 13,55,784.49 crore.
The market valuation of State Bank of India dipped by Rs 2,320.4 crore to reach Rs 3,40,206.19 crore.
In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries was ruling the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance.
During the holiday-shortened last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index gained 386.76 points or 0.78 per cent.
Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri.
