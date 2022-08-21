M-cap of five of top 10 firms declines Rs 30,737.51 cr, RIL biggest loser

-
ALSO READ
BPCL to spend Rs 1.4 trn on petrochemicals, gas business in next five years
Drug makers Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's recall products in US
Govt-owned insurers go for organisational rejig, look for consultants
Three of top 10 firms lose Rs 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest loser
Six of top 10 companies add Rs 1.56 trn to m-cap; RIL biggest gainer
-
Five of the top-10 valued firms together lost Rs 30,737.51 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.
In the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex advanced 183.37 points or 0.30 per cent.
While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the laggards from the top-10 pack, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers.
The valuation of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 12,883.7 crore to Rs 17,68,144.77 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India fell by Rs 9,147.73 crore to Rs 4,64,436.79 crore.
The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by Rs 5,323.92 crore to Rs 12,38,680.37 crore and that of ICICI Bank by Rs 2,922.03 crore to Rs 6,05,807.09 crore.
The mcap of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 460.13 crore to Rs 4,42,035.99 crore.
On the other hand, the market valuation of Hindustan Unilever rose by Rs 9,128.17 crore to reach Rs 6,18,894.09 crore.
HDFC Bank added Rs 4,835.37 crore to take its valuation to Rs 8,30,042.72 crore.
The market valuation of LIC increased by Rs 2,308.62 crore to Rs 4,33,768.34 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 1,916.08 crore to Rs 4,47,675.98 crore.
Infosys added Rs 1,220.24 crore to its valuation which was at Rs 6,72,140.88 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and LIC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU