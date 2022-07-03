Three of top 10 firms lose Rs 73,630 cr in m-cap; RIL biggest loser

-
The combined market valuation of three of the 10 most valued domestic firms eroded by Rs 73,630.56 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.
While HUL and ICICI Bank were the other laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
However, the combined gain of the seven firms at Rs 49,441.05 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the three companies.
Last week, the Sensex climbed 179.95 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty gained 52.80 points or 0.33 per cent.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined by Rs 62,100.95 crore to reach Rs 16,29,684.50 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation fell by Rs 6,654.2 crore to Rs 4,89,700.16 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped Rs 4,875.41 crore to Rs 5,36,364.69 crore.
Among the gainers, the market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 15,172.88 crore to Rs 6,21,907.38 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed Rs 11,200.38 crore to Rs 4,16,690.11 crore.
The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) went up by Rs 9,519.12 crore to Rs 4,28,044.22 crore and that of TCS advanced Rs 8,489 crore to stand at Rs 12,13,396.32 crore.
HDFC added Rs 3,924.46 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 4,01,114.96 crore.
The m-cap of Bharti Airtel gained Rs 1,043.49 crore to Rs 3,69,833.12 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 91.72 crore to Rs 7,51,892.03 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained its top slot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
